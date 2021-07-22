Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.