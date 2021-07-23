Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
