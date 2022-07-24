Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Today's forec…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makin…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possibl…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. …