Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.