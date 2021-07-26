Greensboro's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looki…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Gre…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showin…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tue…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a …
Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensb…