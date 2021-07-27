Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 94.61. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Gre…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looki…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showin…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a …