Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.