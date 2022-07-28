 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

