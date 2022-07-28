For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Today's forec…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makin…
This evening in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 4…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…