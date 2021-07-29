Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 99.71. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Gre…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looki…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tue…