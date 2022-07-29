Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
