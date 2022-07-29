 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

