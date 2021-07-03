Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.