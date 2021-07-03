This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
