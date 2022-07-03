Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.