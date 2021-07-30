For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
