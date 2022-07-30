 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

