Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.