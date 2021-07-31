This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
