Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

