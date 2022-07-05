Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
