This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
