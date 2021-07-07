Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mainly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.