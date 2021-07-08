Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projecte…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mainly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures f…
Greensboro's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepar…
This evening in Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Greensbor…
This evening in Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Monday. Tem…