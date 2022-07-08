For the drive home in Greensboro: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
