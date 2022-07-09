 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

