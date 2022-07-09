For the drive home in Greensboro: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
