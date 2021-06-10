This evening in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
