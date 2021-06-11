Greensboro's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tempera…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for hig…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 1…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Greensboro folks should be…
This evening in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area…
This evening in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and vari…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensb…
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the for…