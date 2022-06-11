Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.