Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in G…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 48% chance of rain …
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. …