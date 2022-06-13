For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
