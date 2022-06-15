Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

