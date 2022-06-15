This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
