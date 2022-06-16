Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.