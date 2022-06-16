This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it …
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepa…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 7…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to …
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…