Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

