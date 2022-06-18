This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
