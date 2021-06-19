Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.