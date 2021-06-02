Greensboro's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
