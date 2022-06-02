Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.