For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high te…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.