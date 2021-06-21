This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted to…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures ar…
Greensboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Friday.…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temper…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for hi…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tem…
This evening in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area…