Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

