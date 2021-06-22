 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News