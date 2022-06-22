Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
