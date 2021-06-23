This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
