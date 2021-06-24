Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.