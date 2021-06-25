This evening in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted to…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures ar…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Greensboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Greensboro folks should be prepare…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Gree…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.