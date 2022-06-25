This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high te…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. To…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …