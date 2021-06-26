This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
