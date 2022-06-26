Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.