This evening in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly clo…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. To…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro…