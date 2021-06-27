Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.