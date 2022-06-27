This evening in Greensboro: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
