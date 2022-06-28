Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.