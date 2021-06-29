Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.