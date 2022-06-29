 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

