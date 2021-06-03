Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.